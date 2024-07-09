LoP Rahul Gandhi’s Manipur visit was for photo-op: BJP

BJP’s National Information and Technology Department in-charge Amit Malviya on Monday termed Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi’s Manipur visit as a “third time fail and his visit was for a photo-op and nothing more.”

Soon after LoP Rahul Gandhi’s day-long visit in Manipur, Malviya in a post on the X said: “Third Time Fail Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Manipur was for photo-op and nothing more. He abandoned the press conference and refused to answer the difficult questions.”

Malviya said: “But let me ask them on behalf of the people of Manipur… Why did Rahul Gandhi not visit Churachandpur in Manipur between 2015-17 to meet the victims of ethnic violence, that raged following Congress CM Okram Ibobi Singh Govt’s decision to pass three Bills – the Protection of Manipur People’s Bill, 2015, Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms (Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2015, and Manipur Shops and Establishments (Second Amendment) Bill, 2015, which were seen by the people of Churachandpur district, comprising mostly of Paites and Kukis, as ‘anti-Tribal’, and a ‘conspiracy’ by the majority Meitei community to grab Tribal land?”

“Nine young men were shot dead and the protesting communities refused to cremate them for two long years. Why didn’t Rahul Gandhi visit Manipur then? He is no messiah of peace, just a political opportunist, who wants to keep the pot boiling. His visit to Manipur is not borne out of concern for people but his own selfish political agenda. There is a reason no one trusts either him or the Congress. The Manipur media rightly chased away Balak Buddhi !,” Malviya stated.

LoP Rahul Gandhi on Monday after visiting the relief camps in Jiribam and Churachandpur districts met Governor Anusuiya Uikey and then left for Imphal airport after his brief media briefing in the Congress Bhavan and he refused to take any question from the media.