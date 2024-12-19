Longest surviving Hizbul commander killed in encounter in J-K

In a major blow to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the longest surviving Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Farooq Ahmad Bhat alias Nalli, was among the five categorized terrorists killed on Thursday in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Kadder village of Behibagh Kulgam district.

Two security forces personnel were injured during the gunfight.

Nalli, an ‘A++ category terrorist’ and a close aide of top terrorists Burhan Wani and Riyaz Naikoo, evaded forces for over a decade. He was involved in several attacks at civilians and security forces.

Nalli joined terror ranks in May 2015 and has survived so far. The other four neutralised HM terrorists have been identified as Mushtaq Itoo (Category-A+) , Adil Hazam (Category-B), Irfan Lone (Category-A) and Yassir Bhat (Category-C).

Five AK-rifles and other explosive material were recovered from the neutralized terrorists, officials said.

These terrorists belonging to HM outfit were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces.

Search operation was continuing in the area and further details are awaited.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kadder in the Behibagh area of the district on Wednesday night following information about the presence of suspected terrorists there, an official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire on security forces and they retaliated.

Bodies of five terrorists are lying in the orchards but have not been retrieved yet, police said.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army wrote on X; “On 19 Dec 24, based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation launched by IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice at Kader, Kulgam. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate and heavy volume of fire. Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress.”

Meanwhile, the body of a cop was found under mysterious circumstances near the District Police Line in Rajouri. Havaldar Nazir Hussain Kohali, a resident of Kewel Budha, was discovered unconscious and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Further details are awaited.