Mahua files papers from Krishnagar

Trinamul Congress candidate Mahua Moitra filed her nomination papers from the Krishnagar parliamentary constituency before the district election officer Arun Prasad today.

Accompanied by senior party leaders and supporters, Ms Moitra expressed confidence in securing a resounding victory, aiming to surpass her previous margin.

Addressing journalists before filing her nomination, Ms Moitra reiterated her commitment to the constituents of Krishnagar Lok Sabha area, highlighting her proactive stance in advocating for local infrastructure projects. She underscored her efforts in petitioning the railway minister for crucial initiatives, including the establishment of railway lines from Krishnagar to Karimpur and the construction of an overbridge near Krishnagar railway station. Ms Moitra also emphasized the importance of including Krishnagar railway station in the prestigious group of 100 superfacility rail stations project.

Taking aim at the central government, Ms Moitra criticized what she described as a “fascist force” bent on compromising the nation’s interests. She condemned the alleged harassment by central agencies, namely the CBI and ED, attributing it to political vendetta.

The nomination procession, marked by a kaleidoscope of colours and enthusiastic party members, commenced from Ms Moitra’s election office and culminated at the district collectorate office. Accompanying Ms Moitra were senior party figures, including Ministerm Ujjal Biswas and Sabhadhipati Tarannum Mir Sultana, signifying the unified resolve of the Trinamul Congress.

Ms Moitra’s political journey has been characterized by fervent opposition to the ruling NDA government, both within and outside parliament. Elected to the Lok Sabha from Krishnagar in 2019, she garnered widespread acclaim for her vocal criticism of government policies. However, her tenure was marred by controversy, leading to her expulsion from the Lok Sabha in December 2023 amid allegations of corruption.

Undeterred by the setback, Moitra has emerged as a pivotal figure within the Trinamul Congress, entrusted once again with representing the party’s interests in the upcoming elections. Challenged by BJP candidate Amrita Roy, Moitra remains undaunted in her pursuit of securing victory for her party.

As the electoral battle for Krishnagar intensifies, all eyes are on Mahua Moitra as she seeks to reaffirm her political relevance and secure a mandate from the constituents she has tirelessly served.