Lok Sabha Speaker names Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday recognized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House of Parliament.

The development came a day after the Congress made the announcement that Rahul will be the LoP in Lok Sabha.

“The Speaker has recognised Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Indian National Congress in Lok Sabha as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha with effect from the 9th June, 2024, in terms of Section 2 of the Salary and Allowances of Leaders of Opposition in Parliament Act, 1977,” the official notification read.

On Tuesday, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal addressing the media said, “Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson (Sonia Gandhi) wrote a letter to the Pro-Tem Speaker informing the decision of appointment of Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.”

The senior Congress leader also informed that other office bearers will be decided later.

Earlier this month, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision making body, had unanimously passed a resolution urging party leader Rahul Gandhi to take the post of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Rahul won from Wayanad and Rae Bareli parliamentary constituencies. He later resigned from Wayanad. The party had announced the name of his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Wayanad.

Notably, there was no Leader of Opposition in the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha as no parties from the Opposition had 10 per cent of the total strength of Lok Sabha, that is, 55 seats.

In the 17th Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had served as the Leader of the Congress and Gaurav Gogoi as Deputy Leader.

In the 2024 general election, the Congress won 99 seats.