Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha see adjournments on first day of monsoon session

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm and Rajya Sabha till 12 noon on Thursday morning on the first day of monsoon session of Parliament following obituary references.

In Lok Sabha AAP leader Sushil Kumar Rinku took oath as a member of the House. Rinku, who was elected from Jalandhar in Punjab, took oath in Punjabi. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla read the obituary references to members who had passed in the inter-session period – two sitting members and 11 former members. The House also observed silence in memory of its late members.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Singh Dhankar read the obituary reference to a sitting member Hardwar Dubey.

The House observed silence in memory of departed leader and other former members who had passed in the inter-session period.

Opposition members had given adjournment motion notices in both Houses of Parliament over their demands including a discussion on the situation in Manipur.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that MPs will use the monsoon session of Parliament to discuss issues of public welfare and said that more sharp the discussion the better outcome it generates for public good.

“Today, when we are meeting in the holy month of Sawan in this temple of democracy…I am confident that all the MPs, together, will use this for the maximum welfare of people and carry out their responsibilities as MPs,” he said in his remarks ahead of the commencement of the monsoon session .

“I believe that all the honourable Members of Parliament together will make maximum use of this session in public interest. Discussion plays a significant role; the sharper the discussion, the better the decisions are made that give far-reaching results in the public interest,” he added.

PM Modi also talked about significance of various bills including personal data protection bill.

Speaking about the about the ethnic violence in Manipur and video that showed two women being paraded naked in the state, the Prime Minister said he was filled with pain.

“I am filled with pain and the incident is shameful for any civil society. No accused will spared, we will never forgive those who are behind this,” he said.

“This a shameful incident for any society..who did this and who is responsible is another issue but this has put our nation to shame. I appeal to all chief minsters to tighten law and order. Whether it is Rajasthan, Chattisgarh or Manipur…the issue of a woman’s honour is above all politics.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi had said on Wednesday that 31 bills are on the agenda of the government.