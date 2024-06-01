Lok Sabha elections 2024: 11.31 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9 am in final phase

An overall voter turnout of 11.31 per cent was recorded till 9 am on Saturday as voting for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 is underway in 57 constituencies, including the high profile Varanasi seat from where BJP leader and incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting the polls.

The 57 parliamentary constituencies where polling is being held are spread over eight states and Union territories. As many as 904 candidates, including PM Modi, actor-politician Ravi Kishan, Kangana Ranaut, and Congress leader Manish Tewari are in the fray.

The states and the Union Territories where polling is being held today included, Uttar Pradesh (13 seats) Himachal Pradesh (all four) Odisha (6 seats), Punjab (all 13 seats), West Bengal (9 seats), Chandigarh (UT), Bihar (8 seats), Jharkhand (3 seats).

Below is the voter turnout till 9 am

State/UT Voter turnout till 9 am Bihar 10.58% West Bengal 12.63% Himachal Pradesh 14.35% Jharkhand 12.15% Odisha 7.69% Punjab 9.64% Uttar Pradesh 12.94% Chandigarh 11.64%

Today’s voting will mark the conclusion of the world’s largest elections held in seven phases. The first phase of Lok Sabha elections had began on April 19.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4 and the results are most likely to be announced on the same day.

While the BJP-led NDA is hoping for a third straight term with thumping majority, the Congress-led Opposition’s INDIA bloc is also hopeful of ousting the Modi government, ruling the country for the last 10 years.