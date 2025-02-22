We are giving USD 21 million to India for voter turnout, what about US? Trump on USAID

A day after triggering a massive political storm in India, US President Donald Trump on Saturday questioned the Biden administration’s decision to give USD 21 million to India for voter turnout.

Speaking to governors in avideo shared by The National Desk, Trump said: “USD 21 million going to my friend Prime Minister Modi in India for voter turnout. We are giving $21 million for voter turnout in India, what about us? I want voter turnout too, Governor…$29 million to strengthen political landscape in Bangladesh went to a firm that nobody ever heard of.”

Advertisement

Earlier, Trump hinted that the previous Biden administration could have been meddling in Indian general elections. He said that the previous US government was trying to elect somebody else.

Advertisement

“21 million dollars in voter turnout – why do we need to spend 21 million for voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected. We have got to tell the Indian Government…,” he said.

He further stated, “…when we hear that Russia spent about two thousand dollars in our country, it was a big deal. They took some internet ads for two thousand dollars. This is a total breakthrough.’

The claim triggered a massive political firestorm in India with the ruling BJP slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly playing a the hands of anti-India forces.

“It is not just an Indian battle… In March 2023, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi was in London, urging foreign powers—from the US to Europe—to intervene in India’s internal affairs. He has aligned himself with global networks seeking to undermine India’s strategic and geopolitical interests, acting as a tool for foreign agencies,” Amit Malviya said.