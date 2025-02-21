‘Congress contested Delhi polls as BJP’s B-team’: Mayawati hits back at Rahul

A day after Rahul Gandhi alleged her party’s contribution to the BJP’s tally in the Lok Sabha elections, BSP supremo Mayawati hit back at the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha calling the Congress a ‘B-team’ of the saffron party.

She said the BJP has come to power in Delhi as the Congress party lent its support to the saffron party by contesting the polls as its B team. In this context, the BSP chief suggested Rahul Gandhi to first introspect on his own party’s ideology before questioning the BSP.

In a couple of posts on social media platform X on Friday, the former UP chief minister replied to the statement Congress leader made on Thursday, during a visit to Rae Bareli, his Lok Sabha constituency.

Commenting on the role of Mayawati in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Rahul Gandhi said, “Had she contested the polls with us (the Congress), the BJP would not have come to power at the Centre.” He wondered why the BSP did not contest elections in alliance with Congress.

Responding to the allegations, Mayawati said in a social media post that Congress contesting the Delhi assembly elections as a B-team of the BJP is the talk of the town. Due to this, the BJP came to power in the national capital.

She said in the process, the grand old party suffered such a humiliating defeat that most of its candidates could not save their deposits. “Therefore, the leader of this party, Rahul Gandhi, should better not raise fingers at other leaders before rectifying his own lapses,” she added.

On the new BJP government in Delhi, she said it has a big challenge to fulfill all the promises it made, especially during the elections, else the fate of the saffron party would be no different from that of the Congress.