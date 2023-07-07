List of rogue travel agents ready, strict action soon: Punjab Minister

Travel agents doing the business illegally in Punjab are set to face action by the state government.

Punjab NRI (Non-resident Indian) Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday said the Bhagwant Mann government will take strict action against travel agents who are doing the business illegally and cheating the youth of the state.

He said that a special meeting of the officials of NRI and the police department has been called on 11 July in which the matter of taking strict action against rogue travel agents will be discussed.

The minister said the list of rogue travel agents has already been prepared by the NRI department. He said the Punjab government is committed to the welfare of the youth of the state and will not allow injustice to any youth.

He said the Punjab government will provide all possible help to the young boys and girls of Punjab, who are trapped abroad due to the fraud of rogue travel agents, to return home, and they should contact the NRI department of Punjab.

Dhaliwal warned the travel agents, who are doing fraudulent business in Punjab and said if they do not give up such practices, strict action will be taken against them.

A girl from Punjab, trapped in Iraq, was brought back home safely recently. This girl had gone to Iraq from Amritsar for her future sake and to improve the financial condition of her family.

She was trapped there by an agent of Gurdaspur who kept all her money and passport. On her return, the Minister had gone to Amritsar airport to receive her.