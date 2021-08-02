Liquor being sold at double the price in Srinagar

The new shop of Nagar Sigh and Dhaluja that have been opened at Boulaward with the active assistance of SSP Srinagar, SDPO Nehru Park and Rashid Malik, SHO Ram Munshi Bagh, is selling everything at double the price, i.e. 100 per cent extra cost and it is alleged that the police and excise department both are involved in this while many have turned a blind eye to it.

Moreover, it is also alleged that everyone is openly sharing the proceeds.

This is the state of affairs in Srinagar after the implementation of the new excise policy in Jammu and Kashmir where a bottle of rum costing 300 mrp is openly being sold at 600 rupees with no fear of the police or the excise department.

The people talking in Kashmiri can be heard asking the sales men why the bottles are not been sold at mrp and the simple reply they get is “this the rate here”.

According to the sources all liquor brands are being sold at 100 percent extra cost.