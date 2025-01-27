LiFE Pavilion at Prayagraj creates awareness on eco-friendly lifestyle

To create awareness on eco-friendly lifestyle among the visitors of Mahakumbh, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had set-up a Pavilion LiFE (Lifestyle For Environment).

The interactive and digital Pavilion showcased a range of technologies to promote sustainable lifestyles among the visitors attending the Mela.

Officials said the LiFE (Lifestyle For Environment) pavilion at Mahakumbh-2025 offered visitors a wealth of insights into the adoption of a sustainable lifestyle, in perfect harmony with the overarching objectives of Mission LiFE. The visitors to the pavilion also got an opportunity to experience modern technologies, e.g. cycling using Virtual Reality technology, AI-based selfie etc. A selfie pledge kiosk was also installed at the pavilion, where the visitors undertook life pledge to follow a sustainable lifestyle.

Another attraction for the visitors in the same pavilion was the Project Dolphin exhibition. It featured posters highlighting the geographical distribution, ecological importance, and mythological significance of the Ganges River Dolphin. Visitors engaged with interactive games designed to raise awareness about river dolphins and their ecosystems. Bilingual comics, Adventures of Super Dolly, specifically catered to young readers, while a video display offered immersive insights into the dolphins’ habitats and ongoing conservation efforts. Two vibrant selfie stands welcomed visitors at the pavilion entrance.

The Project Dolphin exhibition at the event here offered an engaging platform to spread awareness about the significance of conserving riverine ecosystems and their flagship species, the Ganges River Dolphin.