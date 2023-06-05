LIC announces relaxations for victims of Balasore train accident

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has said it is deeply saddened by the tragic train accident in Balasore, Odisha and it is committed to support those affected and will expedite claim settlements to provide financial relief.

Siddhartha Mohanty, Chairperson, LIC, expressed grief and said “our hearts go out to the victims and their families”.

Mohanty announced many concessions to mitigate the hardships of the claimants of LIC Policies and also of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, the LIC said in a statement.

In lieu of registered death certificates, the list of casualties published by Railway authorities, police or any state or Central Government authorities will be accepted as the proof of death.

A Special Help Desk has been set up at Divisional and Branch level to respond to claim related queries and for providing assistance to claimants.

All efforts will be taken to ensure that the claimants are reached out and claims are settled expeditiously to the affected families.

“For further assistance the claimants may contact nearest Branch/Division/Customer Zones. The claimants may also call at our call centre – 02268276827,” the LIC said in the statement.