Paank denounces torture, unlawful detentions in Balochistan on International Day in Support of Victims of Torture

Paank marked the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture by highlighting systematic abuse and repression in Balochistan by Pakistani forces, calling for global action and justice. The group also condemned the continued detention of Baloch leaders despite expired orders, urging immediate release and accountability.

In a post on X, Paank wrote, “On this International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, Paank stands in solidarity with all those who have suffered under the brutality of torture, especially in Balochistan, where the practice remains widespread and systematic.”

“Torture in the custody of Pakistani security forces has become a tool of repression, used to silence political dissent and instil fear. Countless Baloch men, women, and even children have endured inhumane treatment, with many still missing or suffering long-term trauma.” “Paank calls on the international community, human rights bodies, and civil society to break the silence, hold perpetrators accountable, and support the victims in their pursuit of truth and justice,” it said.

“End Torture. Demand Justice. Support the Victims,” it added.

In a separate post on X, Paank vehemently criticised the ongoing unlawful imprisonment of Mahrang Baloch, Beebow Baloch, and Bebarg Baloch, who are leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), despite their 3MPO detention periods having ended.

Paank sees this as part of a larger effort to suppress peaceful voices from Balochistan. Paank urges Pakistan’s judiciary and international human rights organisations to take action and guarantee the immediate release of the BYC leaders.

Balochistan, despite being rich in natural resources such as gas, minerals, and coastal assets, remains one of the poorest and most underdeveloped regions of Pakistan. According to Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, thousands of Baloch activists, students, journalists, and political workers have allegedly been abducted or killed by Pakistani security forces and intelligence agencies over the years.

These victims are often labelled as “terrorists” or “foreign agents,” while families are left without answers or legal recourse. Mass graves have been discovered in various districts, adding to the region’s trauma and fuelling further mistrust of state institutions.

