LG Sinha reviews security grid for upcoming Amarnath yatra

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday reviewed the working of the security grid and various significant steps being taken by the Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and J&K Police to ensure foolproof security for the Amarnath Yatra.

The Lieutenant Governor chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the security arrangements for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Nalin Prabhat, DGP J&K; Lt General Prashant Srivastava, GoC 15 Corps; S.J.M Gillani, Special Director General (Coordination), PHQ; Pankaj Thakur, Joint Director IB; Nitish Kumar, ADGP CID J&K; Rajesh Kumar, ADG CRPF; Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, CEO SABS and Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; senior officials of Police, Army, CAPFs and Intelligence Agencies.

The Lieutenant Governor took a comprehensive review of the security apparatus and measures deployed by the security agencies to ensure safety of the pilgrims.

He directed for seamless coordination among the Civil Administration, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, J&K Police, Army, Security Forces, and all the other crucial stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and successful holy pilgrimage.

The Lieutenant Governor also reviewed the contingency plan, deployment of Police and security personnel, preparedness and response mechanism of line departments and emphasized on better coordination among all stakeholders involved in yatra management.

Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, gave an overview of the Yatra arrangements and key measures taken to further enhance the facilities and services for pilgrims and smooth conduct of Yatra.