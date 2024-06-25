LG Sinha reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra to begin on 29 June

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements made for the Amarnath Yatra at the Baltal base camp. The yatra will commence on 29 June.

The lieutenant governor directed senior officers of the administration, SASB, Police, security forces, and other stakeholder departments to coordinate with each other for better security and Yatra management.

At the Baltal Base Camp, Sinha discussed with the senior officers of police and security forces the security arrangements for the safe and secure pilgrimage.

He took firsthand appraisal of the preparedness of the Administration, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, health and disaster response teams, and the service providers.

He also reviewed the facilities including accommodation, food, connectivity, transportation, power and water supply, sanitation, RFID counters, health, availability of fire tenders, medicines, oxygen, parking facilities, telecommunication, Heli services, IEC Activities, registration of service providers, etc.

The LG directed the officials to ensure that all the requisite amenities are in place and extend seamless services to the devotees of Amarnath Ji.

He also interacted with the representatives of service providers and appealed to them to provide every possible support to the visiting yatris.

Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; other senior officers of UT Administration, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Police and Army also accompanied the Lt Governor.