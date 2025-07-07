L-G Manoj Sinha reviews Amarnath Yatra arrangements at Pahalgam base camp

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited Nunwan Base Camp at Pahalgam and reviewed the arrangements in place for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with pilgrims, service providers, langar operators, and sanitation workers, and took stock of the facilities provided for the devotees. He commended the significant contribution of all stakeholders towards the smooth and successful conduct of the holy pilgrimage.

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor chaired a meeting with administrative and security officials and discussed measures taken to ensure a safe and hassle-free journey for the devotees. He also reviewed the queue management at the camp.

“There is an atmosphere of joy across J\&K as devotees arrive for the holy Amarnathji Yatra. It’s heartening to see communities celebrating together in unity and mutual respect,” the LG said.

Later, Sinha paid obeisance at Mata Sidh Lakshmi Temple at Lok Bhawan, Anantnag, and attended the Harbah Utsav. He prayed for the well-being of all and for peace and prosperity in Jammu & Kashmir.

“It is an occasion to spread awareness about our spiritual heritage, which emphasizes tolerance and acceptance of other religious traditions, viewing them as different paths leading to the same ultimate truth.

We must spread the message of compassion, selflessness, and the inherent divinity of all beings. We should encourage young people to treat everyone with respect and dedicate themselves to building a just and humane society,” he added.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Dr Mandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor and CEO of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag; and other senior officers from the District Administration, SASB, Police, and Security Forces.