LG Sinha reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra at Pahalgam base camp

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday reviewed the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Shri Amarnath Ji yatra at the Nunwan Base camp near Pahalgam. The Yatra to the mountain cave shrine begins on 3 July.

The LG inaugurated a foot overbridge at the camp for the smooth movement of pilgrims. It will ensure efficient security checks and reduce the waiting time for devotees, he said.

The LG also reviewed the progress of the Disaster Management Centre and Yatri Niwas and functions of various services for pilgrims, including lodging, langar, power and water supply, sanitation, health facilities, traffic management, fire and emergency services. He also took stock of the deployment of security personnel.

Mr Sinha last night held a meeting with civil society organisations, religious leaders, elected representatives, trade and business community in Srinagar and discussed arrangements for the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. He sought their active participation and cooperation in the smooth conduct of the holy pilgrimage.

“Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra stands as a powerful symbol of Jammu and Kashmir’s glorious past and its promising future. It is truly a People’s Yatra. Every citizen is a key stakeholder of this holy pilgrimage, which also holds profound socio-economic, spiritual, and cultural significance for every section of society”, he said.

“I have made an on-ground assessment of the facilities on the yatra tracks, which were recently developed for the convenience of pilgrims. The number of pilgrims’ registrations has been increasing continuously, and I am confident that a large number of devotees will visit the holy cave to pay their obeisance,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Meanwhile, J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat reviewed the security deployment at Lakhanpur in Kathua, which is the entry point into J&K from Punjab. He also visited Udhampur, where he took stock of the arrangements.