LG Sinha launches Covid-19 vaccination for 15-18 age group

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged 15-18 years in Jammu & Kashmir.

COVID-19 vaccination for the UT has been started from Government Higher Secondary School (Boys), Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, with the inoculation of the dose to the children.

“Vaccination is a critical tool to help stop the Covid pandemic. My humble request to the young friends to get vaccinated”, said the Lt Governor.

“Don’t be complacent after getting vaccinated. It’s crucial to continue following COVID protocols and guidelines”, he added.

The Lt Governor asked the health officials to keep the vaccinated children under mandatory observation period.

J&K Government has made all preparations for the smooth administering of Covid vaccine to the 15-18 age group. A robust action plan has been prepared for the vaccination drive starting from today.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive for the children in the 15-18 years age group will be carried out across the Union Territory. Online and walk-in registration, besides other required facilities are made at the vaccination centres.

School education department has also been asked to encourage the children to get vaccinated.

Amidst the surge in COVID cases and the new Omicron variant, the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided the inclusion of 15 to 18 years age group in the National Covid Immunization programme from today.

Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor JMC; Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dr Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; senior health officials and students in large number were present during the launch of the vaccination drive.

The drive also began in the Kashmir valley where youngsters thronged at the vaccination centres.