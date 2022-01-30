LG reviews mega projects through drones

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Sunday reviewed the progress of megaprojects of the Jammu Division through camera-mounted drones via videoconferencing from his office at Raj Bhawan.

The review included three undergoing projects- AIIMS Jammu, IIT Jammu, and Jambu Zoo. The Lieutenant Governor lauded the efforts of implementing agencies for fast progress on the projects.

During the meeting, the chair was briefed about the physical and financial progress of the projects.

Rs 1661 Crores have been sanctioned for the AIIMS Jammu project at Vijaypur including Rs. 1452 cr for construction & Rs. 209 cr for Medical Equipment & Furniture, while works worth Rs 1253.78 Crores has been tendered so far, informed Prof. (Dr.) Shakti Gupta, Director, AIIMS Jammu.

Under Phase-I of the project, the prestigious project includes Hospital; Medical College; Nursing College; Staff Quarters; Student Accommodation; Auditorium, AYUSH building, Night Shelter and other development works.

It was informed that the manpower deployed at the site has been enhanced manifold for completion of the work within the stipulated time period.

Briefing about the progress made on the permanent Campus of IIT Jammu, Dr. Manoj Singh Gaur, Director IIT Jammu informed the meeting that an amount of Rs 1283.94 Crores have been sanctioned for the project.

It was informed that completed works under Phase-1A and Phase-1B have already been inaugurated by Union Home Minister, while works under Phase 1C are in progress.

Giving details about the Jambu Zoo, Sh. Suresh Kr. Gupta, PCCF / Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K, briefed that funds amounted to Rs 49.17 Crores have been approved under JKIDFC against the total project cost of Phase-I worth Rs 62.41 Crores.

Pertinently, Central Zoo Authority (CZA) was approached for approval of the layout plan as required under the provisions of the Central Act i.e Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and revised layout and animal enclosure designs were submitted to CZA for approval.

Animal Enclosure Designs were approved by CZA on 27-08-2021. Master Layout Plan submitted to CZA on 12-08-2021 after incorporating the observations made by DIG CZA during her visit to Jambu, it was informed.

The expected dates of completion of the mega projects are March 2023 for phase 1 of AIIMS Jammu, September 2022 for phase 1 of Jambu Zoo, and April 2023 for phase 1C of IIT Jammu.

Dr. Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, and concerned officers of executive agencies also attended the meeting.