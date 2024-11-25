LG orders acceleration of work on prestigious Tawi Riverfront in Jammu

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Monday, conducted an on-site inspection to review the progress of the prestigious Tawi Riverfront Project and directed the concerned officers to complete the upcoming tourist spot within the timeframe.

The lieutenant governor directed the officers and implementing agencies to accelerate the pace of work for the completion of the prestigious project in a time-bound manner.

Interacting with the media persons, the Lieutenant Governor said: “The work on the first phase of this flagship project under Jammu Smart City is expected to be completed by the month of January 2025”.

The Tawi Riverfront Project will expand the tourism potential of Jammu. Many other projects and initiatives like Jambu Zoo, Light & Sound Show, Temple of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, etc. have already been completed to further increase the tourism potential of Jammu Division.

Around 5,000 to 6,000 people visit Suchetgarh and Tirumala Tirupati Temple every day. The number increases during weekends. Efforts are being made to create more such destinations in Jammu city and Jammu region with the assistance of the Government of India. “I congratulate Jammu Smart City, it was a difficult project. I hope the people of Jammu will enjoy the Tawi Riverfront,” the LG said.

The LG was accompanied by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary; Jal Shakti Department; Dr Mandeep Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and Ms. Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department.