LG Manoj Sinha ‘failed’ J-K, ‘weakened’ BJP in Ghazipur: Omar

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday hit out at Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who, he said had not only failed Jammu and Kashmir but also undermined the BJP in his home constituency of Ghazipur in UP.

Omar wrote on X; “What Sinha has done to J&K wasn’t enough for him, he’s also gone and destroyed the BJP in his home constituency of Ghazipur”.

Omar’s comment came on the defeat of the BJP candidate Parasnath Rai from Afzal Ansari of Samajwadi Party. Rai was reportedly given the BJP ticket for Ghazipur on Sinha’s recommendation.

Soon after Omar’s remarks on the X, the J&K BJP chief came out in support of Sinha, who, he said, has worked hard for the prosperity of the Union territory.

Raina told reporters here, “The political remarks are meant for politics. But Omar Abdullah knows it well that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built a new and happy Jammu and Kashmir where everyone, including marginalised sections, have been given their rights. This effort has resulted in record polling in the Lok Sabha elections. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has worked hard to make J&K a prosperous region.”

“We thank Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for his role in making Jammu and Kashmir peaceful, progressive and prosperous,” he said.

Omar knows well the difficult situation that Jammu and Kashmir faced in the past, the BJP leader said. “People saw the worst times during strikes and shutdowns when schools, colleges and markets were closed and violence was rampant,” the BJP leader said.

In the past, every time a vehicle left for Kashmir from Jammu, the passengers had to get down and undergo checking at 20 places on the way, he said. “Today, there is peace, progress, happiness, brotherhood and large scale development in both villages and cities,” he added.

Raina credited the security forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for ensuring incident-free Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

“In the upcoming assembly elections, panchayat, and urban local body polls, we hope for an honest and nationalistic leadership to emerge victorious. Those who propagate politics of venom and division have been shown the mirror by the people,” Raina added.