LG joins Muharram procession in downtown Srinagar

In a bold step, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha joined the Zuljinah procession on Youm-e-Ashoora, the 10th day of Muharram, on Saturday at Botakadal, the downtown area of Srinagar.

The LG mingled with the people during the procession.

“I pay my tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions. Their sacrifice for righteousness and greater good of humankind serves as a beacon light for the world,” the Lt Governor said.

Advertisement

The administration made necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the procession from Botakadal to Imambargah Zadibal. The Lt governor also offered Chaddar to Zuljinah and served refreshments to mourners on the occasion.

Earlier, on 27 July, the 8th Muharram procession was taken out in the Kashmir Valley on the traditional route, from Guru Bazar to Dalgate, Srinagar after 34 years.

People in Kashmir have appreciated Sinha for lifting the three-decade-old ban on Muharram procession on the traditional route.