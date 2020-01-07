The Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor, M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday termed the January 5 JNU violence as unfortunate.

“Our campus is known for debates and discussions to resolve any issues. Violence is not a solution, and we will find every opportunity to make sure that normalcy returns to the University” he said.

The VC also told that the registration process has been restarted for the winter semesters now. “Let us make a new beginning and put the past behind,” he said.

In a brutal incident of violence in the varsity which broke on January 5 in JNU campus, at least 28 people were injured, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh.

Ghosh got a serious injury on her head after which she was rushed to Delhi’s AIIMS Hospital along with other injured students.

On January 6, she addressed the students in the varsity and alleged ABVP to have orchestrated the attack on the left-wing students in the campus.

She also demanded the resignation of VC for being incapable to tackle the situation and for the security lapses.

Yesterday evening, the Delhi Police claimed that they have got some crucial clues and the case is with the crime branch.

Delhi Police also said that the police personnel were deployed at the administration block which is at a distance from the place where the violence broke out.