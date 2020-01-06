A day after being brutally assaulted in the university premises, Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh condemned the attack on students and seek immediate removal of the Vice-Chancellor.

Alleging the RSS and ABVP of orchestrating the attack, she said, “Yesterday’s attack was an organised attack by goons of RSS and ABVP. Since past 4-5 days violence was being promoted in the campus by some RSS affiliated professors and ABVP.”

“Attack on me with the iron rod is an attack on 8500 students of JNU who voted me as the President,” she said.

Ghosh also announced a strike on January 8 and urged students of other Universities too, to join the strike in a large number.

“Every iron rod used against the students will be given back by debate and discussion. JNU’s culture will not be eroded anytime soon, it will uphold its democratic culture,” she said.

She also alleged a nexus between the JNU security and the perpetrators and said that the police did not even intervene to stop the violence inflicted upon the students on campus.

Earlier on Monday, after the violence broke in the JNU campus, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and urged him to call representatives from varsity for discussions.

On Sunday evening, in a tragic violent incident in JNU, which was first of its kind since its inception, as many as 26 students and teachers were injured after a group of masked men wielding sticks, sledgehammers and rods entered the campus of the University.