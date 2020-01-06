Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa speaking on JNU violence on Monday said, “A committee has been formed under the Joint Commissioner of Police, for fact-finding and to avoid any delay in investigation and inquiry.”

He also said that the Police have found some vital clues and are trying that the case is solved soon.

Randhawa also told that the case is with the Crime Branch and Delhi Police’s Joint CP Western range, Shalini Singh is the head of fact-finding committee.

Narrating the incident of Sunday evening, and giving police’s action on the issue, he said, “Normally, police deployment is only in the administration block, and the scuffle took place away from that area. Around 7:45 pm, we were requested by JNU administration, then we entered the University and carried out a flag march.”

A group of Indian Youth Congress members marched from Raisina Road to India Gate in Delhi on Monday evening in protest against the Sunday’s violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) premises.

A massive protest was also staged by RSS and ABVP members outside the JNU campus.

Later, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya at JNU while speaking to ANI said, “The situation both inside and outside JNU campus is completely under control. Police deployment to continue till situation normalises.”

“No violence reported today from both inside and outside the campus,” he added.

Meanwhile, a minor clash also broke out between Jadavpur University students, who were protesting against the JNU violence, and police personnel in Kolkata.

Earlier, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad attacked the BJP-led central government said, “When students inside universities are not feeling safe then nobody is. Government is encouraging such violence.”

“In Jamia Milia Islamia also Police fired bullets instead of inquiring. Many were injured, killed and detained. Such acts by government to shush students’ voices is condemnable,” he added.

As reported by news agency ANI, four FIRs were registered in JNU matter. First was on January 4 on the complaint of JNU administration regarding the obstruction in the registration process. Second and third FIRs were registered regarding the scuffle and obstruction in registration process.

The fourth FIR was registered regarding the Sunday evening’s violence in JNU campus.

However, Manish Jangid of ABVP denied the involvement in the attack and said, “The attack was led by JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and others. I was thrashed by the mob led by AISA’s Satish Chandra Yadav. We will file an FIR and until police ensures us our safety we will no go back to the University campus.”