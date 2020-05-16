Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested an Over-Ground Worker (OGW) affiliated to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on Saturday.

They were arrested from their terror hideout in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and arms and ammunition were also recovered.

“One hideout busted in Arizal Khansaib, Budgam and a top Over Groud Worker of LeT, namely Zahoor Wani was arrested. Arms and ammunition recovered from his possession. More arrests and recoveries are expected,” police said in a statement.

The security forces have also arrested four more terrorist associates from Budgam and recovered incriminating materials from them.

Even after the nationwide lockdown, three encounters have unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir. Two were in Handwara while third few days back in Kulgam.