Three NSCN insurgents gunned down in Assam

Security forces on Tuesday killed three cadres of a faction of Naga insurgent group, NSCN, in Assam’s hilly Dima Hasao district in a gun battle at a place called Hera Kilo N.Kubin, under Haflong police station. The forces recovered two AK series rifles and a pistol from the spot, the Assam Police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the militants were involved in extortion in the ongoing NHAI project.

Advertisement

It may be mentioned here that the incident came two days after three cadres of another faction of the NSCN were similarly killed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district.

Advertisement

The forces launched the operation on Sunday after the insurgents abducted two construction workers on April 25.