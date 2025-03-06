Dreaded Babbar Khalsa International terrorist nabbed in UP

Two months after the Uttar Pradesh STF gunned down three Khalistani terrorists in Pilibhit, another active terrorist of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and an ISI module Lajar Masih was nabbed in the Kaushambi district early on Thursday morning.

A native of Makowal in Amritsar Punjab, Lajar Masih had planned a terror attack during Mahakumbh. He was nabbed in a joint operation of UP STF and Punjab Police at around 3:20 am.

The arrest was carried out in the Kokhraj police station area of the Kaushambi district.

DGP Prashant Kumar and ADG ( law & order) Amitabh Yash said that the arrested terrorist works for Swarn Singh alias Jeevan Fauji, the head of the German-based module of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and is in direct touch with at least three ISI operatives based in Pakistan.

The DGP said the arrested terrorists disclosed during their interrogation that they had a plan to go for a terrorist attack in Prayagraj Mahakumbh but failed to do so in the wake of strict security.

The terrorist was nabbed from the area near Prayagraj. The DGP said he was trying to get a fake passport to get out of the country. “The terrorist disclosed that they used to get weapons in the country through drones from Pakistan,” Prashant Kumar said.

The UP STF recovered a huge quantity of explosives and illegal arms from the terrorist including three active hand grenades, two active detonators, one foreign-made pistol Norinco M-54 Tokarev (U.S.S.R.) 7.62 mm, 13 cartridges 7.62×25 mm of foreign make and white coloured explosive powder.

An Aadhar card with Ghaziabad address and one mobile phone without SIM card was also recovered from the possession of the terrorist who had escaped from judicial custody in Punjab from a hospital on September 24 last year.