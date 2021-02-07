The number of active Covid19 cases in India fell below the 1.5 lakh mark as of Saturday morning, even as the country added another 11,713 cases in the previous 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus infection tally to 1,08,14,304, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The number of daily fatalities linked to the coronavirus also fell below 100 for the second time this week, with just 95 such deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. The country had reported 94 fatalities, the lowest in nine months, on 2 February.

The last time the country reported less than 100 Covid-19 linked deaths was on 5 May last year. At its peak, more than 1,000 deaths were being reported every day. As many as 1,05,10,796 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 97.19 per cent on Saturday, according to the ministry’s data.

There are currently 1,48,590 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, which account for 1.37 per cent of the total caseload, according to the data updated at 8 a.m. Saturday. The death toll has climbed to 1,54,918 with the coronavirus claiming 95 lives in the country.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.43 per cent. India also crossed a landmark figure of 20 crore tests for Covid-19 with 7.40 lakh tests conducted on Friday alone with the cumulative positivity rate pegged at 5.39 per cent.

Delhi’s positivity rate drops to 0.19 pc: Delhi today recorded 123 fresh Covid cases and 4 new coronavirus-linked fatalities while its positivity rate slumped to 0.19 per cent, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

(With input from PTI)