Legends honoured at WAVES 2025: Modi releases commemorative stamps

Tributes were paid to the film industry legends at the inaugural ceremony of the first edition of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), being organized at the Jio World Center, here today.

The four-day summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Paying rich tributes to five legendary figures from Indian cinema, filmmaker Guru Dutt, actress P Bhanumathi, director Raj Khosla, filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak, and music composer Salil Chowdhury, a commemorative postage stamp was released by the PM.

Advertisement

In his address, Modi, while recalling the legacies of the legends from the Indian film industry, said, “In recent years, Indian cinema has succeeded in carrying the spirit of India to the farthest corners of the world. From Raj Kapoor’s legacy in Russia to Satyajit Ray’s brilliance at Cannes, and RRR’s triumph at the Oscars, these milestones speak volumes.”

Advertisement

“Whether it’s Guru Dutt’s poetic cinema, AR Rahman’s musical rhythms, or Rajamouli’s epic storytelling, these narratives have touched the hearts of millions. Just as a mother weaves dreams for her child, the creative world weaves the dreams of an entire era,” he added.

Later, a session titled “Legends & Legacies: The Stories That Shaped India’s Soul,” was held at the summit. The plenary session moderated by Akshay Kumar brough together Hema Malini, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi.

Dubbing WAVES 2025 as a beautiful initiative by the government of India, Hema Malini said she was glad to be part of it. “Thanks to Prime Minister Modi – his vision and leadership have made WAVES a remarkable platform for creators and innovators,” she added.

Speaking about the evolving nature of cinema, Malayalam Actor Mohanlal said there is a thin line between art cinema and entertainment cinema. “Art films also have entertainment value. I don’t differentiate between art and commercial cinema – it’s storytelling that moves people”, he said.

Going down the memory lane of his journey in the film world, actor Chiranjeevi said, “Acting has been my first love since childhood. I was always driven by the desire to hit the bull’s eye. I constantly asked myself—what unique element can I bring to become a better actor?”

Emphasizing his commitment to authenticity, Chiranjeevi expressed a deep desire to stay grounded and relatable. “I’ve always wanted audiences to see me as the boy next door. That’s why I strive to keep my performances as natural and genuine as possible,” he affirmed.

He also paid tribute to the legends who shaped his craft, acknowledging the profound influence of cinematic icons like Mithun Chakraborty, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan on his evolution as an artist.

To honour the life and legacy of Manoj Kumar, who passed away recently, session titled “Remembering Manoj Kumar: Ace Filmmaker, True Nationalist” was also organised. Moderated by noted film critic and podcaster Mayank Shekhar, the session brought together leading voices from the film and literary worlds to reflect on the legacy of the legendary actor, writer, and filmmaker.

Opening the session was Kunal Goswami, actor and son of Manoj Kumar, who shared intimate memories with the audience. “My father lost everything during Partition, but never lost his vision. From living in refugee camps to scripting iconic stories in Urdu, his journey is a testimony of resilience. He brought Bhagat Singh’s mother to the premiere of ‘Shaheed’— that’s how personal his patriotism was. He created blockbusters that were also deeply nationalistic — a rare feat,” he said.