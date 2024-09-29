Left MLA Anvar booked for trying to create unrest by circulating phone conversations

Kerala police has registered a case against Nilambur MLA PV Anvar for allegedly inciting conflict in the community by leaking the phone conversations of senior officials in the state.

The case was registered on Saturday at the Karukachal police station in Kottayam based on a complaint filed by Nedumkunnam native Thomas K Peeliyanikkal.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Anvar illegally used the telecommunication system to leak the call details of top officials in the state and others in a way that affects public security.

The FIR further stated that the accused, who disclosed this publicly through the visual media, tried to create a riot by creating hatred and fear among the public. The case is registered under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita(BNS) which deals with provocation for rioting.

Anvar, who claimed that he would expose corrupt elements within the police department and the connections between top political leaders across all parties in the state, had recently released a purported phone call between him and Pathanamthitta SP Sujith Das. Subsequently, Sujith Das was suspended from the service for his purported conversation with Anvar, allegedly revealing internal issues in the police.

Anvar had previously alleged that Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar ordered phone taps on ministers, legislators, and other politicians. It was while making these accusations, Anvar claimed he had also tapped the phones of high-ranking police officials to expose their involvement in purported unlawful activities.

Governor Arif Muhammad Khan had earlier stated that the incident of phone hacking, including that of police officers, is a serious matter and that he has sought a report from the government on the incident.

The CPI-M severed ties with PV Anvar, following his recent press conference in which he levelled damning allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Anvar alleged that Chief Minister Vijayan is being controlled by a coterie led by ADGP Ajith Kumar and P Sasi. He even scoffed that if things continue this way, Pinarayi Vijayan would be the last Communist Chief Minister of Kerala.

“If this continues, Pinarayi Vijayan will be the last communist Chief Minister of Kerala. The Chief Minister’s office stands over a volcano; it could erupt at any moment,” Anvar said.

“Pinarayi Vijayan, the shining Sun in Kerala, has been extinguished, and the chief minister’s graph has dropped from 100 to zero,” Anvar has said.