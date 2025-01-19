P V Anvar urges UDF leaders to induct Trinamool Congress into Front

P V Anvar, state convenor of Trinamool Congress, has urged the United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders to consider making the Trinamool Congress a constituent of the coalition.

Mr. Anvar, who recently resigned from the Kerala Assembly after joining the Trinamool Congress, has written to UDF chairman and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan urging him to include the Trinamool Congress in the Front.

Advertisement

In his letter, Anvar highlighted the potential political advantages of including Trinamool Congress in the UDF fold and expresses his willingness to cooperate with the alliance. It also outlines the reasons for Anvar’s resignination as an MLA and his joining in the Trinamool Congress. Letters have also been sent to KPCC President K Sudhakaran, AICC general secretary K C Venugopaland Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikkutty.

Advertisement

The KPCC Political Affairs Committee, scheduled to meet on Sunday, is expected to discuss Anvar’s request. While some leaders in Congress advocate careful deliberation, others suggest that there was no need any hasty decision. In the context of the Nilambur by-election, a decision on this matter will be taken soon.

Anwar desires to join the UDF through the Trinamool Congress. As part of his effort, he apologised for the criticism he made against Rahul Gandhi and Satheesan while he was part of the LDF.