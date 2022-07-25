Left alleges Tejasvi Surya trying to privatise KSRTC Hospital, threatens stir

Left organisations have alleged that Bengaluru South MP and President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Tejasvi Surya is trying to privatise a government hospital, which, however has been denied by the BJP leader.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Staff and Workers Union President H.V. Anantha Subbarao on Monday has alleged that young parliamentarian Tejasvi Surya is exerting pressure on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Transport Minister Sriramulu and officials to privatise the government dedicated hospital to the KSRTC staff.

He alleged that the government has set up the KSRTC Hospital in Jayanagar locality of Bengaluru for treatment of the staff. Since decades, thousands of staff from KSRTC have been availing the benefits of treatment here.

“Tejasvi Surya wants to give the hospital on lease for 30 years to Vasavi Group to set up a dialysis center. However, there is a demand to expand and modernise the hospital. Let him (Tejasvi Surya) give funds, the dialysis facility could very well be built,” Anantha Subbarao stated.

“Once a driver completes 30 years of service in KSRTC, he develops certain body ailments which need special attention. This he gets in the present set up. The plan to privatise the hospital is being done only to assuage a section of the voters, he said.

However, Tejasvi Surya had clarified that he is not trying to lease out KSRTC Hospital and exerting pressure on the government officials.