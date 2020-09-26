The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced a reshuffle in its party leadership in which senior leaders like Ram Madhav, P Muralidhar Rao, Anil Jain, Saroj Pandey have been replaced with some new faces.

A prominent name in the list was of Tejasvi Surya, an MP from Karnataka, who has been appointed as president of the youth wing Yuva Morcha replacing Poonam Mahajan.

Reacting to the development, Ram Madhav said, “Congratulations to the newly appointed office-bearers of d BJP. Grateful to d party leadership for providing me d opportunity to serve for one term as Gen Sec.”

Ahead of the Bihar elections, the party has also increased the number of national spokespersons to 23. MP Anil Baluni retained the position of media in-charge and elevated as chief spokesperson.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Sanju Verma, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Aparajita Sarangi, Heena Gavit, M Kikon, Nupur Sharma, Raju Bisht and KK Sharma are the new names in the list of spokespersons.

Taking it to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that they will uphold the glorious tradition of the party.

“Congratulations and best wishes to the new team. I am confident they will uphold the glorious tradition of our Party of serving the people of India selflessly and with dedication. May they work hard to empower the poor and marginalized,” he said.

Dushyant Kumar Gautam, D Purandeswari, CT Ravi and Tarun Chugh are among the new general secretaries.

Radha Mohan Singh, Mukul Roy, Rekha Verma, Annapurna Devi, Bharti Shiyal, DK Aruna, M Chuba Ao, AP Abdullakutty were appointed national vice presidents.