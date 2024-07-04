Sangh Parivar infiltrated into LDF’s SNDP Yogam vote bank: Yechury

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged on Thursday that the Sangh Parivar has infiltrated into the Hindu-Ezhava community organisation, Sree Narayana Dharma Parpalana (SNDP) Yogam.

Speaking at the regional meeting in Kollam after the Central Committee meeting that evaluated the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections in the state, Yechury reportedly said the Sangh Parivar supporters are being inserted in SNDP Yogam branches.

Yechury’s statement came against the backdrop of a finding that a large chunk of Ezhava votes, considered the solid vote bank of the CPI-M, have gone to the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Later, speaking to media persons in Kollam, Yechuri said his party would regain its strength in the state after correcting its flaws and shortcomings. The CPI-M has suffered setbacks previously too in the state, but regained its strength subsequently, he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, speaking at the regional reporting meeting in Kozhikode, Yechury said the state government should focus on people’s livelihood issues rather than development.

The development is essential in the state, however, more importance should be given to the issues related to the people’s daily life, he said. Social welfare pension that has been suspended for six months, Supplyco without essential goods and a chaotic rationing system have all caused the defeat of the LDF in the Lok Sabha polls, Yechury reportedly said.