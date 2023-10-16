LDF looting Kerala in the grab of governance: Congress

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan, on Monday, alleged that that the state has become a haven for tax evaders and that the state is being ruled by looters.

Speaking to media persons here, Satheesan said the ruling CPI-M and its leaders are looting the state in the garb of governance.

The senior Congress leader said the Left Front Government was immersed in corruption. The government and its leaders are indulging in corruption wherever it is possible, he said.

“They did it in the installation of AI cameras and KFON projects as well as the financial transactions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter’s firm, Exalogic Solutions with a private mining company, which is referred in the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board (ITISB),” he pointed out.

He alleged that the recent provisional attachment order of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Karuvannur bank scam case indicated that the CPI-M and its leaders were behind the bank fraud.

The Opposition leader further said that UDF volunteers and workers from across the state would block the state secretariat on Wednesday against the ruling LDF government which was immersed in corruption.

The UDF will also hold a public trial of the government in all 140 assembly constituencies in the state, he added.

Satheesan alleged that Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan had consulted a Mumbai-based public relations agency for an image makeover ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections with the aim to get a second term in Kerala.

His allegation was in response to Pinarayi Vijayan’s criticism of political strategist Sunil Kanugolu’s presence at the KPCC political affairs committee meeting.

“PR professionals had studied his body language and trained him to improve his public speaking skills. This agency also prepared the content for CM’s daily press conferences during the COVID-19 outbreak. CM’s claim that people can feed monkeys and dogs amid the lockdown was actually provided by PR guys,” said Satheesan.

As regards political strategist Sunil Kanugolu’s presence at the KPCC political affairs committee meeting, Satheesan said, “Pinarayi Vijayan should not teach Congress how conduct an election campaign. Sunil Kanugolu is a Congress member. Congress will sit him down and discuss.”