Lawyers’ protest triggers bandh in Ajmer, neighbouring towns

The Ajmer District Bar Association organized a bandh in Ajmer, Pushkar, Nasirabad, and Beawar, demanding strict action against the attackers of senior lawyer Purushottam Jakhetiya, who later succumbed to his injuries.

The bandh received a strong response, with most shops and business establishments in these towns remaining closed.

Agitated groups of young lawyers, armed with batons and sticks, were seen forcing shopkeepers and traders to shut their establishments.

Reports of property damage surfaced from several malls and market areas. The protestors also vandalized at least two liquor shops and assaulted two individuals, including a liquor vendor.

Additionally, several rickshaw pullers were reportedly roughed up during the protests.

Jakhetiya was attacked earlier this week in Pushkar after he opposed the playing of DJ music. He succumbed to his injuries on Friday while undergoing treatment at a hospital.