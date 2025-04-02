DEO office sealed in Ajmer over non-payment of teachers’ dues

The office of the Ajmer District (Elementary) Education Officer (DEO) was sealed on Wednesday for default on a payment of just Rs 1.5 crore.

The action was taken to execute court orders for outstanding payments to teachers. A total of Rs 1.5 crore owed to six teachers had remained unpaid for a long period.

After making efforts at their workplace and the District Education office, the teachers concerned filed a suit in a local court. The court had passed orders long ago, followed by a decree for the time-bound release of the outstanding dues.

However, the education office failed to comply with the court orders despite reminders.

Earlier too, the legal enforcement department team had visited the DEO office to seal it; however, the officials had sought one month’s time to make the payments to the concerned teachers.

Since the officials failed to act on their commitment, the court team sealed the office on Wednesday.

The seal will be removed after the payments are released, an official said.