Lawyers protest contempt proceedings against Satish Chandra Mishra, demand judge’s transfer

Lawyers of the Allahabad High Court launched a protest against a judge for referring a case against senior advocate Satish Chandra Mishra to the chief justice for criminal contempt proceedings on September 27.

The Uttar Pradesh Bar Council and Awadh Bar Council demanded the transfer of the judge.

Former Rajya Sabha member Satish Chandra Misra is a senior lawyer and general secretary of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The bar council, in its meeting on Sunday, unanimously passed a resolution in favour of Mishra and demanded that the Chief Justice of India Justice Chandrachud should transfer Sangeeta Chandra to another state. They demanded that she should not be given any judicial assignment till her transfer.

The council sent a copy of its proposal to the chief justice through the director general.

Similarly, the Awadh Bar Association also passed a resolution against Justice Sunita Chandra with the demand for her transfer.

During the hearing of a case on Friday (September 27), the bench of Justice Sangeeta Chandra and Justice BR Singh considered Mishra’s conduct objectionable and sent the case to the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court to initiate criminal proceedings against him.

After this, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, general secretary of the Awadh Bar Association, sent a letter to the UP Bar Council demanding action on the matter.

The lawyers took cognizance of the said letter and unanimously passed the resolution against Justice Chandra. The resolution states that Mishra has been the president of the Bar Council and a member of the Rajya Sabha. He is a soft-spoken, polite, and down-to-earth person.

The resolution alleged that Justice Chandra insulted the advocates in the Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench.

The council also approved the letter of the secretary general of Awadh Bar demanding the transfer of Justice Chandra out of the state.