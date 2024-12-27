Last rites of former Dr Manmohan Singh to be held at Nigambodh Ghat

The last rites of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh will take place at Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday in the national capital at 11:45 am, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

Dr Manmohan Singh, the country’s 14th Prime Minister and one of the most renowned economists, passed away at 9.51 pm at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national Capital on Thursday at the age of 92.

The former Prime Minister will be accorded a state funeral.

According to the MHA, “It has been decided by the Government that State funeral will be accorded to Dr Manmohan Singh. The funeral will take place at 11:45 am on December 28 at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi. The Ministry of Defence is requested to make arrangements for State funeral with full military honours.”

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested to have the funeral of Dr Manmohan Singh at a place where his memorial can be built.

“I am writing this in the context of the sad demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. Apropos our telephonic conversation today morning, wherein I made a request to hold Dr. Manmohan Singh’s last rites, which will take place tomorrow i.e. 28th December 2024, at his final resting place that would be a sacrosanct venue for memorial of the great son of India. This is in keeping with such tradition of having memorials of statesmen and former Prime Ministers at the very place of their funerals,” Kharge wrote in his letter.

The former Prime Minister’s final journey will start from Congress headquarters in the national capital to the cremation ground at 9.30 am tomorrow.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh’s mortal remains will be at his residence 3, Motilal Nehru Road, New Delhi on Friday for the public to offer their condolences.

Venugopal informed that at 8 am on Saturday, Dr Manmohan Singh’s mortal remains will be taken to AICC HQ and the public and Congress workers will have the opportunity to offer their tributes between 8.30 am – 9.30 am on Saturday.

“Dr Singh’s final journey to the heavenly abode will commence from AICC HQ to the cremation ground at 9.30 am tomorrow,” the Congress General Secretary further said in the post.

On the day of the funeral, a half-day holiday will be declared in all the Central Government offices and CPSUs.