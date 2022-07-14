Last monsoon session in present Parliament House

The monsoon session of Parliament will be special this time since it’s the last in present Parliament House which will start from July 18. The winter session will be held in the new Parliament House.

Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have made this announcement.

Voting will be held for the new President of India on the first day of the session and for the post of Vice-President on August 6. The swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected President will be held at the Central Hall of Parliament on July 25. The new Vice-President will take over the office on August 11.

Before the start of the session, the Central government has called an all-party meeting on July 17. It is believed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present in the meeting.

The monsoon session of Parliament is likely to be a tumultuous as like the previous one. The Opposition parties are preparing to corner the government on many issues. From time to time the Opposition is making its intentions clear. They will surround the government on issues like India’s border dispute with China, inflation, unemployment, rising prices of cooking gas, minimum support price for farmers and Agneepath scheme.

The Opposition is demanding a two-day discussion on the issue of China. The demand for the formation of a committee with the farmers will also be placed in the Parliament to give MSP to the farmers.

Electricity Amendment Bill 2021, one of the bills to be placed in Parliament, if passed, will give electricity consumers the option to choose the electricity supply company of their choice like telephone and mobile services. Not only this, consumers will also get thermal, renewable. There will also be an option to choose Solar, Hydro and Green Hydro power. However, officially the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs is not yet giving information about the Bills to be tabled in the Monsoon Session.

The bills will be made public only after the all-party meeting of July 17, according to sources. This time around, 12 new bills will be placed on the table of Parliament.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister, on Wednesday, held a review meeting with the secretaries and senior officials of various ministries to review the preparations for the monsoon session. Some MPs will introduce the Private Member Bill on July 22.

According to sources, around 250 MPs have given 3,300 notices for the Question Hour. These notices are given for the questions to be asked in the first three sessions before the commencement of the session. The monsoon session will conclude on Friday, August 12.