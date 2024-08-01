Lankan naval patrol vessel hits Indian trawler; one fisherman killed

In a latest escalation in the confrontation faced by Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait, a Rmeswaram fisherman was killed in a collision involving a fishing trawler and Lankan Naval patrol vessel mid sea on Wednesday night.

Badly damaged in the collision, the boat started sinking near Neduntheevu (Delft island) in Sri Lankan territory, the fishermen were thrown off, leaving them struggle for life in mid sea.

According to the fisheries Department and the fishermen in Rameswaram, Malaichamy (59) was declared dead while two others Mookaiah(54) of Virudhunagar, Muthu Muniandi (57) were arrested and taken to Kankesanthurai.

Advertisement

The body of the deceased was handed over to Indian authorities in Jaffna. A search is on for V Ramachandran (64), who is missing.

With the news of the fisherman’s death spreading like wild fire, the coastal belt along Rameswaram and Ramanathapuram had turned tense since Thursday morning. Demanding that the government register a case of murder against the Sri Lankan naval personnel for the death of Malaichamy, people resorted to a road blockade in Rameswaram.

According to fishermen association leaders, the island navy has exceeded the limits in the guise of containing poaching in their territorial waters. Early on Wednesday morning, nearly 2000 fishermen in 349 boats have set sail in the Palk Strait

Condemning the killing of the Indian fishermen by the Lankan navy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased. Political parties across the spectrum have registered their condemnation and urged the Centre to take punitive action against Colombo.

Meanwhile the Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement said that the Acting High Commissioner of the island nation was summoned and a strong protest was lodged. “We expressed our shock and anguish at the unfortunate loss of of life. Our High Commissioner in Colombo will also be raising the matter with the Sri Lankan government,” it said.