Lalu Yadav attacks Modi govt for failing to control inflation

Lalu Prasad, the president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, blasted the Centre on Monday for failing to control the rise in the price of vital commodities.

On Twitter, Lalu Prasad posted a snapshot of two bottles of mustard oil with MRPs of Rs 235 and Rs 265 and asked, “Are you pleased with it?” in a veiled attack on the Union administration.

“Price of mustard oil is skyrocketing, how will common people manage to cook vegetables,” he asked.

He predicted that the “black farm rules” will have an influence in the next two to four years.

सरसों के तेल का क्या भाव है?

क्या आप इससे खुश है? रुकिए, तीन काले कृषि क़ानूनों का विपरीत प्रभाव अभी दो-चार वर्षों बाद और अधिक समझ में आएगा। pic.twitter.com/ihuRLngIEF — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) November 1, 2021

“Fuel and LPG cylinder prices have shattered all previous records. The cost of transportation has risen recently, influencing commodity prices as well. Families from the poor and middle classes are paying a tremendous price for electing a government based on British values” Added Lalu Prasad.

(With IANS inputs)