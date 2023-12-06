Lalduhoma meets Mizoram Governor, to form government on Friday

Two days after the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) secured a resounding victory in the Mizoram assembly polls, chief minister-designate Lalduhoma formally met Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday to stake claim to form the next government in the northeastern state.

The 74-year-old former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer turned politician, along with ZPM leaders, discussed the swearing-in ceremony and cabinet formation during the meeting.

The Governor handed over a letter appointing Lalduhoma as the next chief minister, and the swearing-in is scheduled to take place on Friday at 11 am at the Aizawl Raj Bhawan. Lalduhoma emphasized farmer-friendly policies, fiscal reforms, and anti-corruption measures as the focus areas of his government.

Advertisement

“We discussed the establishment of the new government. The Governor has appointed me as the next chief minister and instructed me to form the government, scheduled for Friday at 11 am,” Lalduhoma said.

On Tuesday evening, following ZPM’s victory with 27 out of 40 seats, a meeting of the newly elected MLAs was held at Lalduhoma’s residence in Aizawl. He was designated as the legislature party leader, and the Val Upa Council, ZPM’s highest decision-making body, declared him as the chief minister.

After the party’s triumph on Monday, Lalduhoma highlighted farmer-friendly policies, fiscal reforms, and anti-corruption measures as the primary focus areas of his government. A press conference is scheduled after the swearing-in, where he is expected to outline additional priority areas for the new government.