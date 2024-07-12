North East will be India’s gateway to progress: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister for the Development of the North East Region (DONER) Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasised the strategic importance of the North East region in India’s development as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his two-day visit to the North East, Scindia affirmed his commitment to facilitating the region’s overall progress.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, Scindia highlighted his strong connections with the North East and his dedication to fulfilling Prime Minister Modi’s vision of the region’s rise.

He stressed the transformation from the “Look East Policy” to the “Act East Policy”, positioning the North East at the center of this strategy. “Our Look East Policy is now an Act East Policy, and the North East will be at the center of that policy, going forward. My role will be that of a facilitator to translate the aspirations of each state into reality,” Scindia stated.

The Union Minister outlined his plans to review policies and projects for the northeastern states, emphasising the cultural and natural wealth of the region. “Northeast is a repository of our age-old ‘sanskriti’ (culture), our age-old ‘sanskar’ (manners), our cultural vibrancy, and nature’s abundance. That repository must be and will be showcased to the world,” he said.

Scindia noted the significant progress made in the region over the past decade under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, with substantial increases in budget allocations from Rs 22,000 crore to Rs 82,000 crore. He also highlighted improvements in infrastructure, including the expansion of airports from 9 to 17, and advancements in social development, health, education, and sports.

During his visit, Scindia chaired a review meeting in Shillong with officials from the Ministry of DONER and the North Eastern Council, reinforcing his commitment to the region’s development.