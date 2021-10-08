Lakhimpur: Akhilesh demands Rs 2 crore ex-gratia, govt jobs for kin

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav said that he met the families of the victims of Lakhimpur Kheri violence and they claimed that they are all seeking justice.

Yadav added that his party demands an ex-gratia of Rs 2 crore and government jobs for the next of kin of the deceased.

Akhilesh said, “I met all the families of the deceased and all of them want justice. I expect that the truth will come out. There are several cases where justice had not been served. National Human Rights Commission has given the report where Uttar Pradesh has the most numbers of custodial deaths.”

Questioning the impartiality of police in probing the alleged incident of farmers being mowed down by convoy of Union minister of state, home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, Yadav said a police officer who salutes the minister will likely dilute the probe, adding the eyewitnesses unwaveringly claim they the minister and his son are involved.

He pointed out that internet services are suspended so that people don’t get to share or forward the recorded videos and know the truth.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on 3 October.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Ajay Mishra for allegedly running over protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.