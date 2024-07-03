Hathras stampede: Yogi Govt to provide ex-gratia to devotees from 3 other states

The Uttar Pradesh government will provide ex-gratia to all those who lost their lives in the Hathras stampede, including those from three other states: Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

According to the list of victims released by the district administration, the deceased included 106 devotees from 17 districts of UP, as well as one devotee each from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, Palwal in Haryana and Deeg in Rajasthan, as well as three from Faridabad.

The compensation will be of Rs 4 lakh ( Rs 2 lakh from Centre and Rs 2 lakh from UP govt) to the families of the deceased and Rs one lakh for the injured.

Among the deceased from Uttar Pradesh, the highest number, 22, were from Hathras, followed by 17 from Agra, 15 from Aligarh, 10 from Etah, 8 each from Kasganj and Mathura, 6 from Badaun, and 5 each from Shahjahanpur and Bulandshahr.

Additionally, two individuals each from Auraiya and Sambhal, and 1 each from Lalitpur, Firozabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Unnao also lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Overall, six deaths from outside Uttar Pradesh and 106 from within the state have been confirmed, totaling 112 identified individuals out of 121 deceased. Out of these 121 dead, 113 are women, 6 children (5 boys and 1 girl) and two men.

Additionally, the administration has issued control room/helpline numbers: 05722-227041, 42, 43, and 45.