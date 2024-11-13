Ladakh’s homestay operators receive hospitality training

The Ladakh’s Department of Tourism has launched a four-day training programme to enhance the hospitality competence of homestay operators, said an official on Wednesday.

The programme commenced at the Food Craft Institute (FCI) in Takskithang, Leh will conclude on 16 November.

The initiative aims to elevate hospitality standards within traditional homestays, thereby reinforcing Ladakh’s position as a prominent sustainable tourism destination.

Assistant Director of Tourism, Leh, Padma Angmo emphasised the significance of this initiative in promoting sustainable tourism and elevating the quality of services provided by local homestays. She underscored the potential of this focused training to create improved marketing opportunities within a sustainable framework.

The first day of the training programme welcomed over 50 participants from various regions of the Leh district. The curriculum concentrated on essential aspects of hospitality, such as customer service, cleanliness, cultural sensitivity, and the creation of a welcoming atmosphere for guests. Sessions were led by experienced faculty members from the FCI, who provided both practical training and expert insights.

The four-day programme represents a crucial component of the Department of Tourism’s ongoing commitment to support local communities while enhancing the overall visitor experience in Ladakh.