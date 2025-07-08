Ladakh bodies reject 28 July talks, ask Centre to advance meeting ahead of Wangchuk’s hunger strike

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended an invitation to the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) for talks in New Delhi on 28 July on granting Sixth Schedule status to Ladakh and other demands. However, both bodies have rejected the proposed date, urging the Centre to hold the meeting by 15 July.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has announced the launch of a 35-day hunger strike on 15 July in solidarity with Ladakh’s ‘rightful demand’ for Sixth Schedule and grant of statehood.

LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay Lakrook has said that the MHA had communicated the proposed date through the Chief Secretary of Ladakh, but the Apex Body believes any delay in dialogue may escalate the situation.

“We’ve conveyed that the talks should take place by 15 July, the day Wangchuk plans to begin his hunger strike. An earlier meeting would create an opportunity to persuade him to reconsider the fast,” Lakrook said.

He further pointed out that the Dalai Lama is arriving in Leh on 12 July for a month-long stay, making 15 or 16 July viable dates for the meeting. “We’ve shared our suggestion with the MHA through the Chief Secretary, and we remain hopeful that the talks will be advanced,” he said.

In a significant move, the LAB has unanimously nominated Sonam Wangchuk to represent the body in the High-Powered Committee (HPC) and Sub-Committee constituted by the Centre for negotiations on Ladakh’s constitutional and political safeguards. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Lakrook in Leh, where Wangchuk was formally inducted into the Apex Body in recognition of his “unwavering commitment to Ladakh’s cause.”

The meeting also addressed recent resignations within the movement. Members visited the residence of Thupstan Chhewang, who stepped down as Chairman of the Apex Body and from both committees a day earlier. LAB members urged him to reconsider his resignation. Chhewang told them he would reflect on the matter and respond at an appropriate time.

According to a statement issued by the LAB, Jora has agreed to continue extending his support and participation in both the Apex Body and the High-Powered Committee. He also reaffirmed his respect for Chhewang’s leadership.

The previous meeting of the HPC, chaired by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, was held on 27 May in New Delhi. During that meeting, the issues of reservation and domicile were addressed and government notifications have been issued to this effect.

The two regional bodies have been jointly pursuing a four-point agenda, following which the MHA formed the High-Powered Committee and Sub-Committee to facilitate structured dialogue. While the HPC is chaired by Minister Nityanand Rai, the Sub-Committee is led by senior MHA officials.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan also visited Ladakh from 30 June to 1 July. During his visit, he reviewed development projects and met with LAB representatives. He assured them that the next round of talks would be convened soon.