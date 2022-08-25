Labs in India should be modernised: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal has emphasised that all existing labs in India should be modernised and mapped so that the testing facilities can be better utilised.

Delivering his presidential address at the 4th meeting of the Governing Council of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) at its headquarters in New Delhi, he laid special emphasis on the importance of the upgradation and integration of laboratory infrastructure.

“Superior labs will boost the formulation of better standards as well as ease in certification. Young technical professionals and technical students should be appraised with the testing procedures through arranging tours to these labs,” he said.

Congratulating BIS on its completion 75 years, Goyal stated that BIS has evolved with the country and has been steadily contributing to the national economy. He highlighted that BIS has a significant role in the development of ‘Brand India’.

The power of youth and motherhood should be utilised to achieve quality consciousness. He appreciated the initiative of creating Standards Clubs in school by BIS to sensitise young minds towards standards and quality.

He further expressed his desire for India to be at the top in the emerging fields of manufacturing and appreciated the efforts being made by BIS in the direction of developing Standards to support the same.